Falsepine 1.2 Hotfix

Happy Holidays everyone. With the release of update 1.2 we have applied a hotfix to address some minor issues with controller support and balancing. Please let us know if you continue to experience any further issues.
Hotfix Notes
- Fixed an issue with the Firebomb and Dynamite aim zone facing in the wrong direction on controller.
- Lowered Brightmole HP from 12 to 10.
- Lowered Spitter HP from 8 to 7.
- Lowered Ravager HP from 40 to 35.
- Lowered RLobber HP from 12 to 10.
Changed files in this update