Falsepine update for 26 December 2022

Falsepine 1.2 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10214799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays everyone. With the release of update 1.2 we have applied a hotfix to address some minor issues with controller support and balancing. Please let us know if you continue to experience any further issues.

Hotfix Notes

  • Fixed an issue with the Firebomb and Dynamite aim zone facing in the wrong direction on controller.
  • Lowered Brightmole HP from 12 to 10.
  • Lowered Spitter HP from 8 to 7.
  • Lowered Ravager HP from 40 to 35.
  • Lowered RLobber HP from 12 to 10.

