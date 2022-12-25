 Skip to content

True Visions update for 25 December 2022

0.4 is out now!

Build 10214621

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are here with the new update. We have tried to present many new . We will not show the new mechanics and new furnitures in one, but one by one and as quickly as possible.

  • Due to technical issues, only English will be available at the moment.
  • There is only one house and the others will be back when the bugs fixed in the next update.
  • You can save and load the game as you wish.
  • New mechanics (see previous announcement)

Thanks for waiting. We hope that we will share new updates with you soon.

