0.4 is out now!

We are here with the new update. We have tried to present many new . We will not show the new mechanics and new furnitures in one, but one by one and as quickly as possible.
- Due to technical issues, only English will be available at the moment.
- There is only one house and the others will be back when the bugs fixed in the next update.
- You can save and load the game as you wish.
- New mechanics (see previous announcement)
Thanks for waiting. We hope that we will share new updates with you soon.
Changed files in this update