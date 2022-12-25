Cryptmas Patch - Dec 25 patch notes

This patch adds a few new pieces of content and fixes several bugs mentioned in the previous patch notes.
- Stat points can now be changed by clicking the corresponding button (for Reset, Strength / Magic, HP, or Mana) after pressing N to bring up the talent tree and stat point menus. Previously these stats were added by pressing buttons (8, 9, 0).
Fixed the difficulty (Easy, Medium, Hard, or Legendary) not displaying in the 'Mode: ' pause menu UI.
In order to reduce player discomfort such as from dizziness or being distracted the camera will no longer rotate in the background of the talent tree and stat point menus (i.e. after pressing N to bring these menus up).
- Fixed a bug where the skeleton mage's first talent tree icon on the left didn't display correctly.
A new compass graphic was added to replace the generic placeholder for the 'radar' compass on the top right (enabled / disabled by pressing H).
A new graphic (rotating sword) was added for the player indicator icon on the new compass; this will indicate which direction the player is facing using the compass.
Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor disappeared after pressing N.
Added new exit navigation elements (currently set to a green House icon) in dungeons when the enemies are cleared. These elements will show the distance and indicate the direction of the portals that exit the dungeon.
Fixed a bug where the cursor disappeared while clicking on the pause menu.
Reduced the jump height of the skeleton mage in order to balance the jump heights of all classes in the game.
Fixed a bug where the snow particles in the first level and start menu caused FPS to drop
Merry Cryptmas and happy holidays!
