Shadowforge update for 25 December 2022

Copy and paste lasso selection

Share · View all patches · Build 10214542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New command: Copy & Paste Lasso Selection.

You need to click on the right mouse button at least once, then CTRL + C and start lassoing. This will make your "ALT + E" selection not erase the part you copied.

