Ascend- Reborn update for 25 December 2022

Patch for Fortress of Ur 12.25.2022.1

People have been ending up in the phantom zone while trying to enter the Fortress of Ur. This problem has been resolved. After getting the patch loading into the Fortress of Ur should work properly. Our humblest apologies for those who encountered this bug.

