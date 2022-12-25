People have been ending up in the phantom zone while trying to enter the Fortress of Ur. This problem has been resolved. After getting the patch loading into the Fortress of Ur should work properly. Our humblest apologies for those who encountered this bug.
Ascend- Reborn update for 25 December 2022
Patch for Fortress of Ur 12.25.2022.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
