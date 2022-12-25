Update Notes, Dec 25th

Hey Everyone,
Not all updates have an announcement, so here's a list of all of the recent changes you may or may not have missed:
-Added another AI vehicle which has a random chance of showing up instead of the trophy truck.
Added another race circuit.
-A gold D/R trophy can be won by winning the alternate race.
-Added a brush guard for the truck's grille. It can be found on an abandoned truck in the forest.
-Texas Holdem AI's should now play smarter and more aggressively.
-AI vehicles now have a driver model.
-Improvements to driver AI to make their driving skills more reliable.
-Various terrain adjustments and fixes.
-Added an illumination ring to the Eagle's ignition.
-Fixed an issue where master volume slider was not working.
-Fixed an issue where the truck would not immediately respawn in town for thos able to push it through the map.
-Fixed an issue where the ai racer had a problem resetting itself after a race from the previous day.
-Texas Holdem card textures should now be clearly readable with lower texture quality settings enabled.
-River cards have been moved closer to the player to eliminate the need to lean in.
-Fixed an issue where Jiggs Casey can speak multiple lines at once.
-Fixed various sticky spots on map near the river bridge.
-Fixed an issue where driver's side turbo bolts were inverted.
-Fixed an issue where under certain circumstances the gas station cash register could disappear.
-Fix to an issue with scratching the same square twice on lottery tickets.
-Fixed issue to some dirt chunks having 100% chance of never having ore.
-Jimmy Junks should now diagnose missing EFI Throttle Body correctly.
-Fixed an issue where batteries could disappear when trying to charge multiple batteries at once.
-Fix to lotto ticket sometimes paying $10 without the required matches.
-Can no longer enter vehicles while leaning forward(Q) causing camera orientation issues.
-Addressed issue where welder would not work on quarter panels and other body parts.
-Pinpointed and fixed source of massive glitched tobacco leaves.
-Car for Jake's mission now only spawns at night, regardless of when the quest was accepted.
-Tobacco crates now despawn when sold.
-Fix to an issue with saving before turning in the narco antenna mission.
-Fix to being able to turn the ignition when outside of the vehicle.
-Fix to physics issue when trying to get in and out of the vehicle at the same time.
-Fix to one of the bucket's content visuals not saving.
Thank you.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
