Update Notes, Dec 25th

Hey Everyone,

Not all updates have an announcement, so here's a list of all of the recent changes you may or may not have missed:

-Added another AI vehicle which has a random chance of showing up instead of the trophy truck.

Added another race circuit.

-A gold D/R trophy can be won by winning the alternate race.

-Added a brush guard for the truck's grille. It can be found on an abandoned truck in the forest.

-Texas Holdem AI's should now play smarter and more aggressively.

-AI vehicles now have a driver model.

-Improvements to driver AI to make their driving skills more reliable.

-Various terrain adjustments and fixes.

-Added an illumination ring to the Eagle's ignition.

-Fixed an issue where master volume slider was not working.

-Fixed an issue where the truck would not immediately respawn in town for thos able to push it through the map.

-Fixed an issue where the ai racer had a problem resetting itself after a race from the previous day.

-Texas Holdem card textures should now be clearly readable with lower texture quality settings enabled.

-River cards have been moved closer to the player to eliminate the need to lean in.

-Fixed an issue where Jiggs Casey can speak multiple lines at once.

-Fixed various sticky spots on map near the river bridge.

-Fixed an issue where driver's side turbo bolts were inverted.

-Fixed an issue where under certain circumstances the gas station cash register could disappear.

-Fix to an issue with scratching the same square twice on lottery tickets.

-Fixed issue to some dirt chunks having 100% chance of never having ore.

-Jimmy Junks should now diagnose missing EFI Throttle Body correctly.

-Fixed an issue where batteries could disappear when trying to charge multiple batteries at once.

-Fix to lotto ticket sometimes paying $10 without the required matches.

-Can no longer enter vehicles while leaning forward(Q) causing camera orientation issues.

-Addressed issue where welder would not work on quarter panels and other body parts.

-Pinpointed and fixed source of massive glitched tobacco leaves.

-Car for Jake's mission now only spawns at night, regardless of when the quest was accepted.

-Tobacco crates now despawn when sold.

-Fix to an issue with saving before turning in the narco antenna mission.

-Fix to being able to turn the ignition when outside of the vehicle.

-Fix to physics issue when trying to get in and out of the vehicle at the same time.

-Fix to one of the bucket's content visuals not saving.

Thank you.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.