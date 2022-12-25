The Icon Battles v1.2.0 - Scenarios update

Hello!
The Icon Battles have received a major update that adds new root mechanics for the variety of fights!
This mechanic is called "Scenarios". They add new attacks and weapons for your icons. They can be combined, allowing you to choose how your icons should fight.
In this update, two new scenarios appear:
- Melee - old behavior of icons
- Medieval - swordsmen and axemen (in the future it is planned to add more types of icons)
Scenarios can be activated in the settings menu and they will also be applied in the screensaver mode:
After turning on or off the scenarios, you can restart the battle with a new button below the scenario selection.
In addition to creating the scenario mechanics, this update also fixes some errors related to creating icons on a screen with an aspect ratio different than 16:9.
Full Changelog
- Implemented scenarios mechanic which defines icons behaviors and few of them can be enabled. Behavior before v1.2.0 is now a part of "Melee" scenario
- Implemented medieval scenario with swordsmen and axemen
- Implemented "Reset battles" button
- Implemented "WindowsDesktopGrabber" error scene
- Implemented root motion for animations
- Implemented probabilities for attacks
- Implemented support of multiple death sounds
- Fixed Fighter's overlapping their overlay
- Fixed enemies detection only on trigger collision - now Fighter can detect enemies right after getting active
- Fixed wrong icons spawn position if screen resolution is not 16:9
- Fixed wrong sizing of the icon overlays
- Made better "About" section
- Removed dodges
Changed files in this update