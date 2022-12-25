The Icon Battles v1.2.0 - Scenarios update

Hello!

The Icon Battles have received a major update that adds new root mechanics for the variety of fights!

This mechanic is called "Scenarios". They add new attacks and weapons for your icons. They can be combined, allowing you to choose how your icons should fight.

In this update, two new scenarios appear:

Melee - old behavior of icons

Medieval - swordsmen and axemen (in the future it is planned to add more types of icons)





Scenarios can be activated in the settings menu and they will also be applied in the screensaver mode:



After turning on or off the scenarios, you can restart the battle with a new button below the scenario selection.

In addition to creating the scenario mechanics, this update also fixes some errors related to creating icons on a screen with an aspect ratio different than 16:9.

Full Changelog