 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FastRogue update for 25 December 2022

1.0.2 mini update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10214244 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is not applied to Steam Deck yet, but we applied some useful updates!
・Makes item window does not suddenly disappear.
・Display the item's real value in the info window.
・Saving sign moved to the center of the screen.
・On Windows, fixed additional items can't get when attacking demon castle.
・Total damage decreased that orb appears. For example, Gold ring is from 20000 to 15000.
・Improve graphics a little.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2118551
  • Loading history…
Depot 2118552
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link