1.0.2 mini update!

This game is not applied to Steam Deck yet, but we applied some useful updates!

・Makes item window does not suddenly disappear.

・Display the item's real value in the info window.

・Saving sign moved to the center of the screen.

・On Windows, fixed additional items can't get when attacking demon castle.

・Total damage decreased that orb appears. For example, Gold ring is from 20000 to 15000.

・Improve graphics a little.