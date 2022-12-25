 Skip to content

Donutis Simulator update for 25 December 2022

Bug Fixes

Hello again, we are here with a new update,

1.AI The headlights have been Corrected.
2.The tables on the upper floor have been added again.

Will we be in front of you with future updates?

