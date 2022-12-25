Leaderboards in an Art App? No way?!

Added in a highscore leaderboard in Shadowforge that shows everyone how many minutes you've used it as a score.
Made it possible to mouse scroll your blur or dominant color radius when you hover over respective icon.
Merry Christmas!
