Shadowforge update for 25 December 2022

Leaderboards in an Art App? No way?!

25 December 2022

Added in a highscore leaderboard in Shadowforge that shows everyone how many minutes you've used it as a score.

Made it possible to mouse scroll your blur or dominant color radius when you hover over respective icon.

Merry Christmas!

