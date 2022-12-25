 Skip to content

Freedom Planet 2 update for 25 December 2022

Version 1.1.9r Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10214151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good afternoon! We've pushed out a quick hotfix to 1.1.9r that fixes an underflow error in Classic mode's item shop caused by the addition of the new item. Thanks for letting us know about it so quickly, and happy holidays again!

