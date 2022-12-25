Good afternoon! We've pushed out a quick hotfix to 1.1.9r that fixes an underflow error in Classic mode's item shop caused by the addition of the new item. Thanks for letting us know about it so quickly, and happy holidays again!
Freedom Planet 2 update for 25 December 2022
Version 1.1.9r Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Freedom Planet 2 Windows Depot 595501
