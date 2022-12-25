Patches — 12/23/2022

---Fixes and changes
-Lobby Creation and joining can now be done from the main menu
-Mass Balance Pass on weapons
-Changes to maps
-UI Changes and fixes
-Tons of changes to bot combat behavior
-Added bot settings options to cmd menu
-Changes to Gatling gun
-Sliding slowdown has been decreased
-Fixed issues with sniper damage falloff
-Crosshairs updated (Thanks to Alyx)
-Fixed Issue with game not spawning players if they loaded faster than host
-Inhaler has been removed
-Ram has been removed
-Player shields now match teams
-Fixes to vehicle system
-Fixed visible respawn camera
-Fixed wrong weapon pools at team modes
-Changes to splash damage system
-Damage falloff will cap at 1 and not 0 (kind of strange to have a weapon that does 0 damage from far distances)
-Loadout system will now detect invalid weapons and will not spawn them
-Fixed Entity not working
-Fixed Redacted armor not having proper customization color channels
-Fixed customization not loading for late joining players
-Moved enable bots button to Game CMD
-Bot number will now be independent from lobby size
-Fixed issue with "True FPS mode" when exiting a vehicle and climbing a wall
-Fixed issue with clients not being able to use text chat
-Leg damage multiplier is replaced by body multipliers when performing damage
-Fiesta will no longer give same category weapons
-Hellbringer will now push the player forwards instead of backwards
--- Additions
-Added Green Apple Pistol (low damage output but grants +8 Hp to user)
-Added Impact Grenade (Grenade that will explode after one bounce)
-Added Corrupted Head
-Soft kill barriers have been added (still not fully functional)
-Emotes added (Rest and t-pose)
-Bots Will now Melee if close enough to a enemy based on their skill level
-New Jump pack sounds
-Vehicles can now be team locked
-Cobra Walker Has damage states
-Added quick melee button (Will switch to melee to perform a hit and then switch to previous selected weapon)
-Mayo will work more like a grenade and can be refiled with ammo box
-Jump pack will make ragdoll fly if player is killed while active
-Added Background scenery to Water treatment (WIP) (Wont work on mobile preview)
--- Notes
-Due to some changes on respawn logic corruption and juggernaut game-modes wont work properly
-Game will sometimes crash
Changed files in this update