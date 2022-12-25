Patches — 12/23/2022

---Fixes and changes

-Lobby Creation and joining can now be done from the main menu

-Mass Balance Pass on weapons

-Changes to maps

-UI Changes and fixes

-Tons of changes to bot combat behavior

-Added bot settings options to cmd menu

-Changes to Gatling gun

-Sliding slowdown has been decreased

-Fixed issues with sniper damage falloff

-Crosshairs updated (Thanks to Alyx)

-Fixed Issue with game not spawning players if they loaded faster than host

-Inhaler has been removed

-Ram has been removed

-Player shields now match teams

-Fixes to vehicle system

-Fixed visible respawn camera

-Fixed wrong weapon pools at team modes

-Changes to splash damage system

-Damage falloff will cap at 1 and not 0 (kind of strange to have a weapon that does 0 damage from far distances)

-Loadout system will now detect invalid weapons and will not spawn them

-Fixed Entity not working

-Fixed Redacted armor not having proper customization color channels

-Fixed customization not loading for late joining players

-Moved enable bots button to Game CMD

-Bot number will now be independent from lobby size

-Fixed issue with "True FPS mode" when exiting a vehicle and climbing a wall

-Fixed issue with clients not being able to use text chat

-Leg damage multiplier is replaced by body multipliers when performing damage

-Fiesta will no longer give same category weapons

-Hellbringer will now push the player forwards instead of backwards

--- Additions

-Added Green Apple Pistol (low damage output but grants +8 Hp to user)

-Added Impact Grenade (Grenade that will explode after one bounce)

-Added Corrupted Head

-Soft kill barriers have been added (still not fully functional)

-Emotes added (Rest and t-pose)

-Bots Will now Melee if close enough to a enemy based on their skill level

-New Jump pack sounds

-Vehicles can now be team locked

-Cobra Walker Has damage states

-Added quick melee button (Will switch to melee to perform a hit and then switch to previous selected weapon)

-Mayo will work more like a grenade and can be refiled with ammo box

-Jump pack will make ragdoll fly if player is killed while active

-Added Background scenery to Water treatment (WIP) (Wont work on mobile preview)

--- Notes

-Due to some changes on respawn logic corruption and juggernaut game-modes wont work properly

-Game will sometimes crash