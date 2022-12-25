 Skip to content

Torecower update for 25 December 2022

QoL Updates and Bug Fixes (1.0.5)

Build 10214083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there! Thanks for playing Torecower, we really appreciate all the feedback. Feel free to give your thoughts on our Discord.

We're happy and working hard on the game, planning a lot of updates and DEFINITELY reworking some code. Here is a list of some changes you may expect in this update.

New Features

  • Frost Upgrades - Frost didn't have any upgrades and felt so weak, so we buffed it and made 9 new upgrades!
  • Better UI - Some words have been replaced by icons, eg: "damage" has been replaced by a little sword icon.
  • Money, money and money! - The coin drop chance has been increased, which makes the early game easier (45% -> 50%).

Bug Fixes

  • Achievements - We've received a lot of reports about achievements not being triggered, we're really sorry about that. Fixed!
  • Shop - Some screen sizes made possible to buy two towers at the same time, which IS NOT intended. Fixed by adding a new overlay.

Thanks for reading, have a great day! 😊✨

