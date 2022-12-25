On December 25, 2022, the first Beta version was released. The main change in the new update is the addition of two major game endings, as well as a mine and power plant warehouse map.

Full list of changes:

addition of two main game endings and end credits

addition of refrigerator to houses in settlements (instead of some closets)

addition of a new mission: "Return to Joshua and tell him about the power plant"

addition of 2 new maps: Mine and Warehouse power plant

adding new items: graphite package, 2 variants of old newspaper, can of uranium

addition of 2 new achievements: "America won!" and "Electricity for Old Zealand"

addition of a road marker in FoodMart

addition of a sewing machine in Karen's house in Watown

addition of shopping carts in FoodMart and at Farlands

addition of a poster with Uncle Sam in Moolow Isles

you can complete missions: "Find uranium deposits on the continent" and "Bring 12 packages of graphite from the mine"

improvement of the cyclops sprite with a baseball bat

correcting the farlands map (at the top you could see a black field instead of sand and ocean)

NOTE: game saves from versions: 0.11, 0.12, 0.13, 0.14, 0.15 work, you do not need to play from the beginning. The saves from the other versions still do not work and will not work, because they changed the save system in version 0.11 to the final one.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023 :)