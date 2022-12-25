On December 25, 2022, the first Beta version was released. The main change in the new update is the addition of two major game endings, as well as a mine and power plant warehouse map.
Full list of changes:
- addition of two main game endings and end credits
- addition of refrigerator to houses in settlements (instead of some closets)
- addition of a new mission: "Return to Joshua and tell him about the power plant"
- addition of 2 new maps: Mine and Warehouse power plant
- adding new items: graphite package, 2 variants of old newspaper, can of uranium
- addition of 2 new achievements: "America won!" and "Electricity for Old Zealand"
- addition of a road marker in FoodMart
- addition of a sewing machine in Karen's house in Watown
- addition of shopping carts in FoodMart and at Farlands
- addition of a poster with Uncle Sam in Moolow Isles
- you can complete missions: "Find uranium deposits on the continent" and "Bring 12 packages of graphite from the mine"
- improvement of the cyclops sprite with a baseball bat
- correcting the farlands map (at the top you could see a black field instead of sand and ocean)
NOTE: game saves from versions: 0.11, 0.12, 0.13, 0.14, 0.15 work, you do not need to play from the beginning. The saves from the other versions still do not work and will not work, because they changed the save system in version 0.11 to the final one.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023 :)
Changed files in this update