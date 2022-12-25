-
Added missing translations.
-
Smoothed the ground near the scroll in the starting level to make it easier for the player to climb back up.
-
Decreased brightness in the starting level.
-
Improved use of buttons to enter pin codes.
-
Fixed a bug where scroll text appeared when it shouldn't.
-
Added a hint for the player to discover the ability to crouch.
-
Improved "Ice Rain" hitbox during the boss fight.
-
Added a healing of 20% life when the player manages to hit the boss with the ice block.
Saga Cube update for 25 December 2022
Patch note december 25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
