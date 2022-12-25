 Skip to content

Saga Cube update for 25 December 2022

Patch note december 25

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added missing translations.

  • Smoothed the ground near the scroll in the starting level to make it easier for the player to climb back up.

  • Decreased brightness in the starting level.

  • Improved use of buttons to enter pin codes.

  • Fixed a bug where scroll text appeared when it shouldn't.

  • Added a hint for the player to discover the ability to crouch.

  • Improved "Ice Rain" hitbox during the boss fight.

  • Added a healing of 20% life when the player manages to hit the boss with the ice block.

Changed files in this update

