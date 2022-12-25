Build 50.0456

New Features/Tweaks

More major balancing and improvements to the Beehive

Bug Fixes

Fixed some creatures respawning as ghosts and not attacking the player or receiving damage.

Fixed some SEVERE, very obscure and rare issues with the Florp General stemming from code written in 2013 which could break the entire player’s game and cause main quest lines to stop working

Fixed the Rokzin Chief’s minecart making movement sound even after the minecart was long stopped

Drop by our Discord server to report bugs and engage with us!

https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6