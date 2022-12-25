 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Adventures of Tree update for 25 December 2022

Build 50.0456

Share · View all patches · Build 10213944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features/Tweaks

More major balancing and improvements to the Beehive

Bug Fixes

Fixed some creatures respawning as ghosts and not attacking the player or receiving damage.
Fixed some SEVERE, very obscure and rare issues with the Florp General stemming from code written in 2013 which could break the entire player’s game and cause main quest lines to stop working
Fixed the Rokzin Chief’s minecart making movement sound even after the minecart was long stopped

Drop by our Discord server to report bugs and engage with us!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6

Changed files in this update

Base Windows Game Content - 64bit Depot 354861
  • Loading history…
Base Windows Game Content - 32bit Depot 354862
  • Loading history…
Base Linux Game Content - 64bit Depot 354863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link