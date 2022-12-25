Build 50.0456

New Features/Tweaks
More major balancing and improvements to the Beehive
Bug Fixes
Fixed some creatures respawning as ghosts and not attacking the player or receiving damage.
Fixed some SEVERE, very obscure and rare issues with the Florp General stemming from code written in 2013 which could break the entire player’s game and cause main quest lines to stop working
Fixed the Rokzin Chief’s minecart making movement sound even after the minecart was long stopped
Drop by our Discord server to report bugs and engage with us!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6
Changed files in this update