Banana Shooter update for 25 December 2022

Banana Christmas Update

hi guys im sorry for so long no update, but finally im back.
here is the update content:

NEW GAMEMODE

A new gamemode is added but its not a regular gamemode its a co-op gamemode you could invite your friends to play together in this gamemode.

NEW ITEM

Because christmas we got 21 new items in the game yay

NEW FEATURE

WARN - IN TESTING

Im glad to introduce the new feature i made, they are replay system and report system which means now you can report someone if he is sus then we will check those reports.

