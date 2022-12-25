Banana Christmas Update

hi guys im sorry for so long no update, but finally im back.

here is the update content:

NEW GAMEMODE

A new gamemode is added but its not a regular gamemode its a co-op gamemode you could invite your friends to play together in this gamemode.





NEW ITEM

Because christmas we got 21 new items in the game yay



NEW FEATURE

WARN - IN TESTING

Im glad to introduce the new feature i made, they are replay system and report system which means now you can report someone if he is sus then we will check those reports.



