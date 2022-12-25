Happy Holidays! Version 1.1.9r is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10213913 · Last edited 25 December 2022 – 15:26:02 UTC by Wendy

Good morning, Avalicians! Today's update adds a new item to Yuni's shop, improvements to Neera's speedrunning capabilities, and numerous fixes and quality of life adjustments.

We hope everyone is having a good, safe and warm holiday weekend!

General

Several "rival" bosses now don't inflict hitstun on themselves if their attack connects with the player; this should fix cases when these bosses would freeze in place when colliding with guarding players.

Changed interaction mechanisms between players and crush zones. Crush zones scripts are now passive by themselves, and player script now instead scans for crush zones if it detects being pinched from two opposite directions during terrain unstuck check method. Crush zones now require to overlap the player using OOBB collision check instead of AABB to take into account player's angle and exclude more cases of unfair deaths.

Fixed a stray tail childsprite appearing on player's position if Bike Carol player gets crushed.

Shockwaves from Stinger Bombs now should not skip or add extra waves depending on delta time.

The Results menu now waits for 20 frames before removing any slowdown effects - this should return proper slowdown effect if, for example, the stage is considered complete on defeating a "rival" boss character.

Cutscenes in Palace Courtyard, Nalao Lake, Diamond Point, Merga, and the ending should now be skippable in Classic mode.

Neera

Most player melee attacks now apply a multiplier to the target's invincibility time based on the current speed of the animation. This is aimed at fixing an issue with Neera's multi-hit attacks where they would land fewer hits at higher speeds, making some of her Focus boosted attacks deal less overall damage than her unboosted attacks.

Neutral attack on the ground no longer decreases Neera's ground velocity during the animation.

Increased speed gain from Spear Drive from 3 to 5. Additionally, the speed increase on the ground is no longer capped at 18 and now adheres to the global ground speed cap of 24.

You can now hold Down when using Neera's Hammer Drive in order to fast fall.

Items

A new item has been added: Petal Armor, which increases the invincibility time after getting hit without a shield from 1 second to 3 seconds while equipped. It can be purchased from Yuni in the Singing Water Temple for 1 gold gem or Chloe in Shuigang/Parusa for 2 gold gems. (As a side note, the requirement for the Treasure Hunter badge will remain at 30 items regardless of how many new items are added in updates.)

Chloe now sells Strong Shields and Element Burst, for 3 gold gems each.

Element Burst's price in Classic mode has been reduced to 1 gold gem to match its price in Yuni's shop in Adventure mode.

Updated Max Life Up's sprite so the petal matches the one on the Crystals to Petals item.

Cores are now magnetized by metal shields instead of earth shields. The description of the metal shield in the Guide has been updated to reflect this. Their magnet range now doubles while the shield is active.

Added the vinyl for Globe Opera 2A and City Hall to Classic mode's shop. It should now be possible to obtain every vinyl in Classic mode.

Airship Sigwada

Increased the vertical range of Corazon's arena to fit tightly within collision and pushers. Same for Corazon's arena in the Battlesphere.

Changed pushers to Instant Eject mode to avoid the player getting caught on the top walls' corners of Corazon's arena.

The Battlesphere

In Galactic Rumble, added a crush zone to the lowering ceiling in accordance to the new crush checks' mechanisms.

Fire platforms in Battlesphere should now spew fire more consistently.

Robot Graveyard

Prevented Monster Cube's laser from instantly firing right after transforming into Moth form on 2nd+ transform.

Snowfields

Serpentine's phase transition now should properly pause the terrain quake sound when the player pauses the game.

Serpentine's shield during upper Dual Crash attack now deals knockback properly if the player touches it.

Serpentine's shield during upper Dual Crash now has slightly more vertical knockback, making it more likely to push the player that touches it into the bullet stream.

Serpentine's boss script now can control where the player and Serpentine get teleported to when the phase transition begins, and can also lock player's control for a certain duration. In Snowfields this is done to reliably put the player near the Wood Shield crystal during the phase transition from Serpentine to Wolf Armor.

The moving terrain during phase transition now doesn't get destroyed after reaching certain point. This should avoid situations when the player hits the shield crystal very late and doesn't get it because of the moving terrain the crystal is pareted to gets destroyed.

The top pusher in the Wolf Armor arena is now properly enabled.

Increased the vertical range of Wolf Armor's arena to fit tightly within collision and pushers. Same for Wolf Armor's arena in the Battlesphere.

Slightly changed the funneling trash terrain that leads to Wolf Armor's arena so that its collision would align with the arena's main walls.

Lightning Tower

Switched colliders to Pushers in the top segments of the tower that lead to the boss to prevent Bike Carol from riding the internal wall along its curvature and ending up riding on the outer wall.

Increased boss activation range for Storm Slider, fixing it not starting the fight if the player lands on the rightmost part of the rail.

Magma Starscape

Changed Activation Mode for the rising platforms used in the boss arena to prevent some of these platforms not being present during the fight if the player happens to ascend too fast.

Changed exit offset of the camera hotspot in the boss arena so that the hotspot would "let go" as soon as the player leaves its boundaries - this should ease cases of receiving unfair damage when the player gets into the boss arena area before lava rises up properly and then falls back down.

Inversion Dynamo