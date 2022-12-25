 Skip to content

MuseSwipr update for 25 December 2022

Update notes for Dec 26

Build 10213911

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.94: Quality of life updates

  • The player's top submitted score is now displayed at the top of the global leaderboard, even if they're not in the top 50.

  • Global leaderboard scores now display the number of unique views the score has (only just started tracking views)

  • Activating beats in the level editor now deactivates the opposite lane's beat if it was active

  • Added "enable pitch shift" in the options menu, which prevents the song's pitch from changing when playing at different speeds. This option is still experimental and is disabled by default. You can enable it in options.

