Morrow Version 1.1

Gameplay changes:

● Increased player speed greatly

● Increased enemy movement speed greatly

● Increased familiar movement speed greatly

● Added status bar for some spells

● Added visual effect when using Healing well

● Added particle system to some spells

● Added sound effects to various spells, enemies, healing wells, and the death screen.

● Added more time for artifact description window

● Removed pixel shader (can be activated from cheat menu)

● Updated some sounds to some spells

● Added Visual when picking up "note"

Balancing changes:

● All bosses' HP increased

● Disabled level-up during boss fights

● reduced enemy spawn during boss fights

● All perk prices doubled

● Increased enemy spawn rate

● Goblin fire trail shortened

Bug fixes:

● Fixed skeleton hitbox

● Fixed problem where goblins don't explode on you

● Fixed visual bug with Rain of Arrows' shadows

● Fixed Pig boss attacking too fast

● Fixed audio bug where crow fire sound persists after the level ends

● Fixed bug where skeleton animation got stuck

● Fixed bug with dialogue windows stage 1

● Fixed bug where UV map won't load when playing the bard

● Fixed bug that made the player fly when getting hit too many times

