Morrow update for 25 December 2022

Morrow Version 1.1

25 December 2022

Morrow Version 1.1

Gameplay changes:

● Increased player speed greatly
● Increased enemy movement speed greatly
● Increased familiar movement speed greatly
● Added status bar for some spells
● Added visual effect when using Healing well
● Added particle system to some spells
● Added sound effects to various spells, enemies, healing wells, and the death screen.
● Added more time for artifact description window
● Removed pixel shader (can be activated from cheat menu)
● Updated some sounds to some spells
● Added Visual when picking up "note"

Balancing changes:

● All bosses' HP increased
● Disabled level-up during boss fights
● reduced enemy spawn during boss fights
● All perk prices doubled
● Increased enemy spawn rate
● Goblin fire trail shortened

Bug fixes:

● Fixed skeleton hitbox
● Fixed problem where goblins don't explode on you
● Fixed visual bug with Rain of Arrows' shadows
● Fixed Pig boss attacking too fast
● Fixed audio bug where crow fire sound persists after the level ends
● Fixed bug where skeleton animation got stuck
● Fixed bug with dialogue windows stage 1
● Fixed bug where UV map won't load when playing the bard
● Fixed bug that made the player fly when getting hit too many times

Morrow is now on sale 90% off!

