2022-12-25(v0.6.0)

[New Music]

Okumori - After Rain (HARD)





[In Game]



게임 내 UI가 위와 같이 변경됩니다.



From now on, the lines that process the notes will be alternated.

For example, when processing the note above, if you start processing with line 2, press line 3 and release line 2, the processing will not be interrupted.

[level editor]





You can invert the color of the head and tail of the note.



You can use skip event. it makes you to jumps part of music which is specified.



You can modify length of music, by inserting silence interval or removing tail of music.

[Bug fix]

Fixing the bug that icons do not load properly

Modify long note rendering order