 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

rote²(RoteSquare) update for 25 December 2022

2022-12-25(v0.6.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 10213823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[New Music]
Okumori - After Rain (HARD)

[In Game]

게임 내 UI가 위와 같이 변경됩니다.

From now on, the lines that process the notes will be alternated.
For example, when processing the note above, if you start processing with line 2, press line 3 and release line 2, the processing will not be interrupted.

[level editor]


You can invert the color of the head and tail of the note.


You can use skip event. it makes you to jumps part of music which is specified.


You can modify length of music, by inserting silence interval or removing tail of music.

[Bug fix]
Fixing the bug that icons do not load properly
Modify long note rendering order

Changed files in this update

PROJECT-A Content Depot 1735671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link