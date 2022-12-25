I've completed developing a new animation toolbar for making advanced animations. In previous app versions it was called Unified Animation Workflow, and now it's been improved based on your feedback. I've added linked layers (like continious layers in Aserprite) and proper scrolling.
Pixel Studio - best pixel art editor update for 25 December 2022
Update 4.33
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pixel Studio for pixel art Content Depot 1204051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update