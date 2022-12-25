 Skip to content

Pixel Studio - best pixel art editor update for 25 December 2022

Update 4.33

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've completed developing a new animation toolbar for making advanced animations. In previous app versions it was called Unified Animation Workflow, and now it's been improved based on your feedback. I've added linked layers (like continious layers in Aserprite) and proper scrolling.

