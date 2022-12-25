Update 0.5.10

List of fixes in the new update:

Added Main Menu button to instantly access the game's main menu without fully reloading the game;

Properly saving the rotation of certain lights;

Fixed item duplication. However, those that are already duplicated will remain duplicated, stack or sell them as you choose;

Automatically adding items to the backpack if the inventory is full;

Fixed a bug after interacting with a pan/pot causing controlls issues;

Fixed animation when interacting with pen/pot;

Fixed the bug of not working light after loading or leaving the apartment;

Added ability to pack and sell switcheds and sockets;

Fixed the animation when interacting with the dispensary;

Proper packages drop through a third person camera;

Fixed active item icon appearance (White Box);

Added the ability to buy sockets and switches in such stores: LightHouse, Best Electronics;

Added display of character name in save slots and highlighted save name field for better clarity;

Fixed the display of store openness on the map;

Knife Holder Save;

Trash Can Save;

Fixed Boots at the Garage Store;

Toilet paper replenishment fixed;

Cake House: fixed a bug when you get stuck with the cashier after loading the game if you were on shift;

Cake House: fixed bug when visitors walk into each other (If still exist, write in the comments to this post);

Cake House: fixed the desserts re-supply bug and more

I want to thank everyone who supports me, and especially want to thank UnsilentDan for the video, very helpful in finding and fixing all the described bugs, as well as Tyler for sending me this video.

Take care everyone,

Niki