Crushed Update Alpha 1.0

We are adding zombies, weapons, and many other interesting things to the game. Crushed has taken a new path of zombie-survival development, and while we continue to work on the mechanics of zombie visits to your base. Don't forget that this is an early version of the game, but we are always happy to hear your constructive feedback to help make the game better. See you on Thursday.

Added weapon «Shotgun».

Added item «Shotgun Ammo».

Added electricity construction «Solar Panel».

Added eats «Lemon», «Orange», «NipoCola», «7DaysCola», «RustCola», «ForestCola».

Added resources «Plastic», «Gun Powder».

Added new enemy zombies.

Added division of the map into biomes. Green Lands and Scorched Lands are now available.

Added Road System.

Added Points of Interest.

Added new game map.

Added new lighting.

Added new rendering path.

Added «NewsHub» to the main menu.

Added new trees models.

Added search mechanics for new items.

Added new music in the main menu.

Added new walking sounds on ground.

Added the ability to throw a spear (experimental format).

Added a supply box at points of interest.

Changed the balance of item values.

Changed the balance of damage caused by tools.

The preview of the object you are building is now visible at any time of the day.

If you take damage, your screen will turn red.

Construction sites collapse by crumbling physically, instead of removing.

Added indicator of the last picked up items.

Added particles when hitting different surfaces.

Fixed bug when the ladder could not be installed if the wall is set.

Fixed a bug when building copies of structures via the ESC key.

Fixed many minor bugs.

Removed «Workbench».

If you like the game or believe in its success, feel free to leave your feedback on Steam, and connect to our Discord server.