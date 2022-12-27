Master of the Tattooverse NEW YEAR UPDATE

Merry Christmas to all apprentices in Tattooverse!
We're spreading the holiday cheer by having a big update on Master of the Tattooverse.
This update includes some bug fixes and improvements, as well as a few new features that we hope you will enjoy.
Plus, there are some new tattoo guns and tools to discover, as well as better gameplay!
**Here are the details!:
-
4 New Tattoo guns added! Three of them have already been added to Racky, you need to search a little for the other one. [Spoiler] Nope, there is no hint here [/spoiler]
-
Hand size can be changed from Racky.
-
Further optimizations were added for a smoother gameplay experience.
-
Some minor bug fixes.
-
A new year sale is here for a week!
**
