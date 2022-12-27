 Skip to content

Master of the Tattooverse update for 27 December 2022

Master of the Tattooverse NEW YEAR UPDATE

Build 10213665

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merry Christmas to all apprentices in Tattooverse!

We're spreading the holiday cheer by having a big update on Master of the Tattooverse.

This update includes some bug fixes and improvements, as well as a few new features that we hope you will enjoy.

Plus, there are some new tattoo guns and tools to discover, as well as better gameplay!

**Here are the details!:

  • 4 New Tattoo guns added! Three of them have already been added to Racky, you need to search a little for the other one. [Spoiler] Nope, there is no hint here [/spoiler]

  • Hand size can be changed from Racky.

  • Further optimizations were added for a smoother gameplay experience.

  • Some minor bug fixes.

  • A new year sale is here for a week!

**

