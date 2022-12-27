Master of the Tattooverse NEW YEAR UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 10213665 · Last edited 27 December 2022 – 11:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Merry Christmas to all apprentices in Tattooverse!

We're spreading the holiday cheer by having a big update on Master of the Tattooverse.

This update includes some bug fixes and improvements, as well as a few new features that we hope you will enjoy.

Plus, there are some new tattoo guns and tools to discover, as well as better gameplay!

**Here are the details!:

4 New Tattoo guns added! Three of them have already been added to Racky, you need to search a little for the other one. [Spoiler] Nope, there is no hint here [/spoiler]

Hand size can be changed from Racky.

Further optimizations were added for a smoother gameplay experience.

Some minor bug fixes.

A new year sale is here for a week!

**