Christmas Fix

🗡UI fixes and additions to leaderboard

🗡More implementations to FPS drops in Snow and Fire area - hopefully should improve all around the game

🗡Snake enemy should behave a bit better (still needs more work)

🗡Skills UI typos, outline and minor enhancements

🗡Random portal in Massadian Raptures removed

🗡Improvements and changes to the character stats UI

🗡Corpses decay faster

🗡For now boxes in home fort should not be destructable

🗡A lot more air control while jumping

🗡Fixing Myrh key missing from the maps stones crafting table

🗡Fixed random bugs where a lot of raptures had stuff floating

🗡Fixed Berserkers set to actually be one handed damage