Dwarven Realms update for 25 December 2022

Christmas Fix

Dwarven Realms update for 25 December 2022 · Build 10213660

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🗡UI fixes and additions to leaderboard
🗡More implementations to FPS drops in Snow and Fire area - hopefully should improve all around the game
🗡Snake enemy should behave a bit better (still needs more work)
🗡Skills UI typos, outline and minor enhancements
🗡Random portal in Massadian Raptures removed
🗡Improvements and changes to the character stats UI
🗡Corpses decay faster
🗡For now boxes in home fort should not be destructable
🗡A lot more air control while jumping
🗡Fixing Myrh key missing from the maps stones crafting table
🗡Fixed random bugs where a lot of raptures had stuff floating
🗡Fixed Berserkers set to actually be one handed damage

