Hello!
This is a very small update that includes the option to unpause the game using the "Escape" key and a countdown to prevent accidental damage since the player would be forced to move their mouse to the center of the screen when resuming.
SHPR update for 25 December 2022
SHPR 3.0 - small update
Hello!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update