 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SHPR update for 25 December 2022

SHPR 3.0 - small update

Share · View all patches · Build 10213585 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
This is a very small update that includes the option to unpause the game using the "Escape" key and a countdown to prevent accidental damage since the player would be forced to move their mouse to the center of the screen when resuming.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2002511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link