 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 25 December 2022

Update, Version 20221225

Share · View all patches · Build 10213501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
############Content#################
[Faith]Hellenism belief is now always available to pick.
[Faith]Hellenism belief now provides +1 to speech skills.
[Faith]Hellenism belief now gain +20% devotion from pray.
[The Grand Library]The Floor of Language is now accessible. (Almost no content inside right now. But, something is definitely not right. )
简体中文
############Content#################
【信仰】希腊多神信仰现在默认解锁。
【信仰】希腊多神信仰现在提供+1说服力技能。
【信仰】希腊多神信仰现在+20%从祈祷中获得的虔诚。
【大图书馆】语言层现在可以进入。（目前基本上没有内容。但是显而易见的不对劲。）

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link