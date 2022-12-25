Update, Version 20221225

English
[Faith]Hellenism belief is now always available to pick.
[Faith]Hellenism belief now provides +1 to speech skills.
[Faith]Hellenism belief now gain +20% devotion from pray.
[The Grand Library]The Floor of Language is now accessible. (Almost no content inside right now. But, something is definitely not right. )
【信仰】希腊多神信仰现在默认解锁。
【信仰】希腊多神信仰现在提供+1说服力技能。
【信仰】希腊多神信仰现在+20%从祈祷中获得的虔诚。
【大图书馆】语言层现在可以进入。（目前基本上没有内容。但是显而易见的不对劲。）
