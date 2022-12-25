Falsepine 1.2 Update

Hello Hunters, we are pleased to announce an update for Falsepine. After taking a short break after graduating from university, we were keen to get to work adding in features most requested by the community!

Controller Support

By far, the most requested feature was controller support, and we are pleased to announce that Falsepine now supports both Xbox and PlayStation controllers!

We ended up having to build a lot of our Falsepines controls from the ground up to support controllers, which took some time to test functionality thoroughly.

Settings

Another feature was display, FPS settings and graphical settings, and we are pleased to say you can now change Falsepines display mode, cap FPS and lower graphics if you are having performance issues.

Quality of Life

After playing more of the game ourselves and receiving feedback from the community, we have made quite a few tweaks and changes to the gameplay to try to strike a balance, allowing players to learn the game's intricacies before presenting them with a challenge. Reducing the difficulty in the starting areas allows for a more forgiving experience.

We have also added signposts that can be found at the end of each room while playing. These will allow the Hunter to return to town with all the silver, quests and knowledge found without the risk of death. To explain the mechanic, a new tutorial segment has been added.

Another area we have looked at was our UI to explain damage types better. Hunters can now see a weapons damage type, whether it's poison, silver or something different. Hopefully, helping players make the right decision when selecting a talisman boon.

Players can now see their exact health percentage, showing how much damage enemies deal, along with the effectiveness of healing items or boons.

Many small tweaks are also present, such as aim zones for throwables, more balanced silver retention on death, no more randomized stores and a few new props that didn't make it in at launch!

Thank You!

And finally, we wanted to thank you, the players, for trying out Falsepine; this game was created as a project by a group of eager university students in their final year of study. We never thought we would reach the heights we did during the production of Falsepine. Seeing all the lets plays and reviews of our game is surreal and amazing. And from all of us at Voyager Softworks, thank you.

Happy Holidays and have a great New Year!