Update #60 -- Bug Fixes, New Challenge Coins and Christmas Goblin!

Hello everyone!

I’m back from Vacation and been hard at work on getting some bugs fixed and new content added to Vault. Today's patch is a nice way to round out 2022 -- and what a year it's been! I’ve got a few bug fixes, improvement to Steam Deck related stuff, but also two excellent new Challenge Coins for you all! Vault has been submitted again for Steam Deck Verification so hopefully that should come through with a big green tick any day now!

Also -- we have a very special guest returning this year! The Christmas Goblin Card Back is available again, you'll find details on how to unlock this ... beauty(?) on the Main Menu!

I want to thank everyone for helping make this year truly special. From the front page feature on Steam, to the huge 1.0 release, its been a year of great memories for myself and Vault of the Void. I’m looking forward to 2023, kicking things off hopefully with another balance pass and some new foes to defeat!

Also a huge thank you to everyone who has taken the time to leave a review -- it really helps spread the word and I'm forever grateful!

I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and holiday period. See you all in 2023!

All for now

Josh

Change Log