 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redmatch 2 update for 25 December 2022

New Achievements + Achievements Rework

Share · View all patches · Build 10213458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays everyone!

If you haven't claimed your daily free cosmetic yet, make sure to do that in the main menu before December 26th.

A lot of the achievements had requirements which were almost impossible to get in Redmatch 2 today, like winning a match without getting hit. In this update I reworked some old achievements to make them possible, and added some new ones to earn. If you have any issues earning achievements please send a message to the #bug-reports channel on our Discord server!

Changes

  • Reduced the required distance for the 1 in 7.5 Trillion achievement from 75 to 50
  • Changed the Camper achievement from "Win a match without moving" to "Kill a player without moving for 10 seconds"
  • Changed the Jack of All Trades achievement from "Get a kill with the sniper, rifle, and shotgun in one match" to "Get a kill with all weapons in one match"
  • Changed the World Trip achievement from "Win on each map" to "Get a kill on each map"
  • Changed the Untouchable achievement from "Win a match without getting hit" to "Get 5 kills without getting hit"
  • Completing a time trial will now send a chat message to all players

Bugfixes

  • You can no longer grapple around and have the Camper achievement still count
  • Potentially fixed a long-standing issue where time trial ghosts would not appear (Players will need to get a new highscore on the time trail to update their ghost. I'm thinking about reworking time trial ghosts in the future)

New Achievements

  • The Beginning: Reach level 10
  • Dedication: Reach level 50
  • Death Wish: Equip a death
  • Never Dig Straight Down: Die to the void with the Pixel death equipped
  • Shake it Up a Little: Use a Resource Pack
  • Speed Demon: Get gold rank on all time trials
  • Better than Rugbug: Get platinum rank on a time trial
  • Take Me With You: Grapple onto another player
  • It Takes Two To Tango: Get a kill while standing on a teammate's head
  • Uppercut: Get 50 melee kills
  • Fighting Blind: Get 50 noscopes
  • Combined Effort: Win a match of Team Deathmatch
  • The Real Me: Create a custom skin
  • Sharpshooter: Hit 6 sniper shots in a row without dying

Changed files in this update

Redmatch 2 64x Depot 1280771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link