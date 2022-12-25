New Achievements + Achievements Rework

Happy Holidays everyone!

If you haven't claimed your daily free cosmetic yet, make sure to do that in the main menu before December 26th.

A lot of the achievements had requirements which were almost impossible to get in Redmatch 2 today, like winning a match without getting hit. In this update I reworked some old achievements to make them possible, and added some new ones to earn. If you have any issues earning achievements please send a message to the #bug-reports channel on our Discord server!

Changes

Reduced the required distance for the 1 in 7.5 Trillion achievement from 75 to 50

Changed the Camper achievement from "Win a match without moving" to "Kill a player without moving for 10 seconds"

Changed the Jack of All Trades achievement from "Get a kill with the sniper, rifle, and shotgun in one match" to "Get a kill with all weapons in one match"

Changed the World Trip achievement from "Win on each map" to "Get a kill on each map"

Changed the Untouchable achievement from "Win a match without getting hit" to "Get 5 kills without getting hit"

Completing a time trial will now send a chat message to all players

Bugfixes

You can no longer grapple around and have the Camper achievement still count

Potentially fixed a long-standing issue where time trial ghosts would not appear (Players will need to get a new highscore on the time trail to update their ghost. I'm thinking about reworking time trial ghosts in the future)

New Achievements