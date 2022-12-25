New Achievements + Achievements Rework

Happy Holidays everyone!
If you haven't claimed your daily free cosmetic yet, make sure to do that in the main menu before December 26th.
A lot of the achievements had requirements which were almost impossible to get in Redmatch 2 today, like winning a match without getting hit. In this update I reworked some old achievements to make them possible, and added some new ones to earn. If you have any issues earning achievements please send a message to the #bug-reports channel on our Discord server!
Changes
- Reduced the required distance for the 1 in 7.5 Trillion achievement from 75 to 50
- Changed the Camper achievement from "Win a match without moving" to "Kill a player without moving for 10 seconds"
- Changed the Jack of All Trades achievement from "Get a kill with the sniper, rifle, and shotgun in one match" to "Get a kill with all weapons in one match"
- Changed the World Trip achievement from "Win on each map" to "Get a kill on each map"
- Changed the Untouchable achievement from "Win a match without getting hit" to "Get 5 kills without getting hit"
- Completing a time trial will now send a chat message to all players
Bugfixes
- You can no longer grapple around and have the Camper achievement still count
- Potentially fixed a long-standing issue where time trial ghosts would not appear (Players will need to get a new highscore on the time trail to update their ghost. I'm thinking about reworking time trial ghosts in the future)
New Achievements
- The Beginning: Reach level 10
- Dedication: Reach level 50
- Death Wish: Equip a death
- Never Dig Straight Down: Die to the void with the Pixel death equipped
- Shake it Up a Little: Use a Resource Pack
- Speed Demon: Get gold rank on all time trials
- Better than Rugbug: Get platinum rank on a time trial
- Take Me With You: Grapple onto another player
- It Takes Two To Tango: Get a kill while standing on a teammate's head
- Uppercut: Get 50 melee kills
- Fighting Blind: Get 50 noscopes
- Combined Effort: Win a match of Team Deathmatch
- The Real Me: Create a custom skin
- Sharpshooter: Hit 6 sniper shots in a row without dying
