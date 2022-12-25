Version 2.5.4: More Enemy AI Tweaks and Enemy Limits

Enemy AI will now randomly predict your movement based on your current trajectory up to your dash amount. This makes enemies more engaging as it's harder to simply outrun them. You now have to try and weave between them.

Additionally, standard, upgraded, and red cubes now accelerate faster. This allows them to adapt to changes that you make faster, but their max speed is unchanged.

The max amount of enemies allowed in the game is now limited to 50 or so. This number limit allows swarms to build without too many enemies (which hurt gameplay and performance). Rebalancing has (and will continue to) take place to make sure difficulty scales properly with this new change.

Buffed upgraded cube health to 15

Buffed Scientist speed from 0.65 to 0.75

Buffed Tank speed from 0.55 to 0.65 and tank dash from 1.925 to 2.6

Bugfixes

Fixed the default controls when first starting up the game with a new save file.

Fixed a crash that could occur with the upgraded cube

Fixed a bug where it was possible to discard an amulet when you didn't have one of that type already.