Bug fixes, base parts, new NPC and bandit bribe feature

Patch 0.1.0.1

ADDED

-Two new base parts, weapons locker and table

-Added new POI's to map

-Catcher at Days End Bar can be paid to allow the player to increase their reputation the Hollowed (Bandits)

FIXES

-Animations for sleeping now align player correctly

-Farm raiders quest can now be handed in correctly

-Fixed issue causing important NPC to get stuck in combat mode and prevent talking

-Sal is no longer being unreasonable and charging you to sell your own cigarettes (really not cool from him)

-Can no longer pickup storage box when looting causing freeze

-Zombie audio and drop-off levels tweaked

-Removed loot all button when in stash mode since this was never intended and caused odd behaviour if clicked when stashing items

-Fixed fire barrel base part turning into a torch on load

-AI falling through ground fixed

-Time of day now correctly saves and loads

-Player movement has been reworked to allow for much smother running on slopes

-Tweaks to player interaction to prevent it getting stuck on the wrong focused object

-Changed talk to npc prompt to require player to look at the NPC in order to prevent accidental starting of conversations while looting