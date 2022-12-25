Bug fixes, base parts, new NPC and bandit bribe feature

Patch 0.1.0.1
ADDED
-Two new base parts, weapons locker and table
-Added new POI's to map
-Catcher at Days End Bar can be paid to allow the player to increase their reputation the Hollowed (Bandits)
FIXES
-Animations for sleeping now align player correctly
-Farm raiders quest can now be handed in correctly
-Fixed issue causing important NPC to get stuck in combat mode and prevent talking
-Sal is no longer being unreasonable and charging you to sell your own cigarettes (really not cool from him)
-Can no longer pickup storage box when looting causing freeze
-Zombie audio and drop-off levels tweaked
-Removed loot all button when in stash mode since this was never intended and caused odd behaviour if clicked when stashing items
-Fixed fire barrel base part turning into a torch on load
-AI falling through ground fixed
-Time of day now correctly saves and loads
-Player movement has been reworked to allow for much smother running on slopes
-Tweaks to player interaction to prevent it getting stuck on the wrong focused object
-Changed talk to npc prompt to require player to look at the NPC in order to prevent accidental starting of conversations while looting
Changed files in this update