 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Ditty of Carmeana update for 25 December 2022

A new "Controls Help" app

Share · View all patches · Build 10213150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have noticed that many people playing the game don't seem to notice the help text at the bottom of the screen that appears if Lance stands still for a couple seconds, that tells you how to do some common things like open inventory menu, talk to Tabitha, and view a controls cheat sheet.

Therefore, I've added a new app, Controls Help, for people not to notice. The Controls Help App just shows the cheat sheet, and it appears in your inventory retroactively.

Also, fixed an issue in DNA Replicator mini-game where it runs too fast if you increase the frame rate.

Changed files in this update

The Ditty of Carmeana Content Depot 1693761
  • Loading history…
The Ditty of Carmeana Windows Binary Depot 1693762
  • Loading history…
The Ditty of Carmeana Linux Binary Depot 1693763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link