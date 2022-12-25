A new "Controls Help" app

I have noticed that many people playing the game don't seem to notice the help text at the bottom of the screen that appears if Lance stands still for a couple seconds, that tells you how to do some common things like open inventory menu, talk to Tabitha, and view a controls cheat sheet.

Therefore, I've added a new app, Controls Help, for people not to notice. The Controls Help App just shows the cheat sheet, and it appears in your inventory retroactively.

Also, fixed an issue in DNA Replicator mini-game where it runs too fast if you increase the frame rate.