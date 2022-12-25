Update to Extend Route to Daidoji station

Thank you for your patience!

The route has been extended to Daidoji station.

-The line was extended to Daidoji.

-The following four scenarios were added: 1202A, 1209A, 1282C, and 1283C.

-A new ticket gate was built at Tatehama Station.

(The stop position was unified to the end of the line.)

-Canting was added. The car body tilts when curving.

-The voice of the in-train announcer of limited express trains has been changed. (Japanese part only).

Ms. Toyoko Shimotsuma, who is well known for in-train announcements on Hankyu trains and station announcements on Keihan trains, has taken charge of the voice.

-Resolution 1920x1200 is now supported.

-Time attack scores are now expressed in terms of "how many minutes shorter than the prescribed time" instead of "how many minutes you ran" (to support score updates by route extension).

It is expected that there will be several more revisions updates, etc.

I may include rush hour scenarios, I may include new trains, I may include weather changes...

I'm currently wondering what to implement next.

Original text

