The Apocalypse update for 25 December 2022

2022-12-25 UPDATE

Build 10213074

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update content:

New:
  • New Death Mode - Mall Map
  • New Death Mode - City Map
  • New Death Mode - Town Map
Modify:
  • Modify the firing rate of some firearms
  • Change the death mode to multi map in the modification menu
Repair:
  • Repair the problem that large water stations cannot store water
  • Fix the problem of inability to revive after death
  • Fix the problem that low grade fuel cannot be synthesized
  • Fix some minor problems
Remarks:

First of all, I apologize. Because my family and I are infected with COVID-19, the original update of last week was compressed and postponed to this week, and the new AI part will also be postponed to next week

