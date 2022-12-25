2022-12-25 UPDATE

New:

New Death Mode - Mall Map

New Death Mode - City Map

New Death Mode - Town Map

Modify:

Modify the firing rate of some firearms

Change the death mode to multi map in the modification menu

Repair:

Repair the problem that large water stations cannot store water

Fix the problem of inability to revive after death

Fix the problem that low grade fuel cannot be synthesized

Fix some minor problems

Remarks:

First of all, I apologize. Because my family and I are infected with COVID-19, the original update of last week was compressed and postponed to this week, and the new AI part will also be postponed to next week