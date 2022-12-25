2022-12-25 UPDATE

Update content:
New:
- New Death Mode - Mall Map
- New Death Mode - City Map
- New Death Mode - Town Map
Modify:
- Modify the firing rate of some firearms
- Change the death mode to multi map in the modification menu
Repair:
- Repair the problem that large water stations cannot store water
- Fix the problem of inability to revive after death
- Fix the problem that low grade fuel cannot be synthesized
- Fix some minor problems
Remarks:
First of all, I apologize. Because my family and I are infected with COVID-19, the original update of last week was compressed and postponed to this week, and the new AI part will also be postponed to next week
Changed files in this update