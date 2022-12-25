DemonCrawl Christmas 2022

Hi folks,

DemonCrawl's annual Christmas event is back! We have added over a dozen new avatars to collect as well as a new, limited-time paint.

For the next two weeks, you can unlock new cosmetics by completing challenging holiday missions.

If this is your first time playing DemonCrawl during the winter season, you'll be pleased to know that you can enjoy all of our Christmas content from years' past:

The full patch notes for v1.91 will be available shortly.

We hope you're all having a wonderful holiday season, and we look forward to bringing you a ton of exciting content in 2023.

-Therefore Games