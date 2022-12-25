Regular Update Information v1.5.1 (2022/12/25)

It's time to regular update. (v1.5.1)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

Fixed a bug that the resolution setting launcher behaves unnaturally on windows11 OS

Added face graphics for the following unique units

Hubert Glover (British Empire)

Herbert MacPherson (British Empire)

Added biographies of the following unique units

Falher Ghilzai (Inscription Umma of Ghilzai)

Rustem Ibrahim (Inscription Umma of Abdali)

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========