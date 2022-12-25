 Skip to content

ShemHaMephorash update for 25 December 2022

Regular Update Information v1.5.1 (2022/12/25)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to regular update. (v1.5.1)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

  • Fixed a bug that the resolution setting launcher behaves unnaturally on windows11 OS
  • Added face graphics for the following unique units
  • Hubert Glover (British Empire)
  • Herbert MacPherson (British Empire)
  • Added biographies of the following unique units
  • Falher Ghilzai (Inscription Umma of Ghilzai)

  • Rustem Ibrahim (Inscription Umma of Abdali)

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

Changed files in this update

