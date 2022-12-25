 Skip to content

Case Files: The Death of Paulette Williams update for 25 December 2022

Update for December 24, 2022

Fixed a critical bug that prevented the videos to appear on the playback monitor if "Skip Videos" was disabled. The problem is now corrected and the playback monitor is working as intended regardless of whether "Skip Videos" is enabled or not.

