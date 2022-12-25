Fixed a critical bug that prevented the videos to appear on the playback monitor if "Skip Videos" was disabled. The problem is now corrected and the playback monitor is working as intended regardless of whether "Skip Videos" is enabled or not.
Case Files: The Death of Paulette Williams update for 25 December 2022
Update for December 24, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update