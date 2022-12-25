Carth Alpha 1.8

Happy Holidays

Hope you all are finding yourself warm and happy this holiday season. We are happy to be releasing the 1.8 Update. There have been a lot of great improvements for this update so lets dive right in. Here is a list of new features, and improvements for Carth

~Fixed re-spawning to start location on death

~Fixed an issue of swapping characters in Multiplayer on death

~Fixed attack animations across the network

~Added clothing to purchase from vendors

~Added new vendors selling specific items

~Added more weapons and shields to purchase

~Fixed Bandits detection of players

~Fixed enemies detecting and damaging Clients during multiplayer

~Cursor is set visible on disconnect of clients

~Added death screen upon death

~Huge texture optimizations

~Reduced disk size down to 28 Gbs from 36 Gbs

~Optimizations for Ram Usage

~Introduced texture streaming for GPU and RAM Optimizations

~More spawners set up around Viernes (Enemy and Animal)

~Added runtime dust and falling leaf particle effects around certain biomes

~Fixed mouth opened on npcs

~Removed issue biome

~Lots of networking fixes

~Tons of small fixes and changes

We want again to thank all of you for helping us create something incredible. It really means the world to us having your feedback and support all this time. Happy holidays

Deidre Reay Studios