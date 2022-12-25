Christmas Sale and Event!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

To thank you all for a wonderful year, we are doing a special Christmas Sale on all Crowns in game up to 35% off!

Additionally, there is a 2x Credit and XP Boost active for all players. This event ends on January 5th, so get it while it lasts!

We are truly grateful to have such a wonderful community. Thank you all for your continued support, have a great New Years and Happy Holidays!

Join our Discord. Here we constantly hold various events with in-game awards.

You can also support us on Patreon and get unique rewards, as well as early access to information leaks!

-Polygon Team