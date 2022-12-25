 Skip to content

POLYGON update for 25 December 2022

Christmas Sale and Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 10213017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hi everyone!

To thank you all for a wonderful year, we are doing a special Christmas Sale on all Crowns in game up to 35% off!
Additionally, there is a 2x Credit and XP Boost active for all players. This event ends on January 5th, so get it while it lasts!

We are truly grateful to have such a wonderful community. Thank you all for your continued support, have a great New Years and Happy Holidays!

-Polygon Team

