Ice Demon update for 25 December 2022

Small update

Ice Demon update for 25 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When the Steam port was in the works, I had plans for a new feature that ended up not working out. It isn't working out today, but I decided the song SypherAP already made for it shouldn't go to waste, so it's been added to the Demon World stage. Try to make it to the highest difficulty level, and give it a listen!

This is an otherwise small update, just some things I've been meaning to work out for a while. A lot of new players found the name "Level" kind of confusing for the game's difficulty system, as that word is usually associated with an entirely different kind of feature, so I decided to rename it. I also worked on some bugs. Let me know if anything persists and I'll look at it quickly.

I hope everyone's having a good holiday! Thanks for playing and have a safe rest of the year.

SONG:
A music track by SypherAP, which was made for a feature that ended up going unused, now plays when reaching level 13 in Demon World.

FIXES:
-When his back is to the wall, Ninja will go forward like he is supposed to when doing a jump kick.
-Fixed bug where using a super would temporarily pause enemy spawns while a Gladiator is present in Heaven Mode.

OTHER:
-Rebranded the "difficulty level" system to "heat."

