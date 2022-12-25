Update 112.0

Hello, Wild Friends we have made the adjustments to the TLVL2 map, to the casings, we have also added some new features andalteration to the server choice menu.
-Added Christmas event menu.
-Modified server selection menu.
-Changed slots pictures with saved animals.
-Adjusted Points system that was not showing the points correctly
-Adjusted carcass time to 3min to avoid lag per tick
-Added Christmas event
-Increased server slot from 68 to 80
Animals
Meerkat
-Added Playable Pliers in the selection menu
Baby
Juv
SubAdult
Adult
Crocodile
-Crocodile sniffing system with vibration and pulsing in the water when any animal is swimming.
Hyena
-Added New Hyena skin new Animal
-Striped Hyena stages.
SubAdult
Adult
All of us from High Brazil Studio, wish all players, staff and partners a Merry Christmas,
that everyone have a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hannukah with much joy, prosperity, harmony and peace, we thank you all for growing together with you as a big family and have a new year with even more survival.
For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
