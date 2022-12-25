Update 112.0

Hello, Wild Friends we have made the adjustments to the TLVL2 map, to the casings, we have also added some new features andalteration to the server choice menu.

-Added Christmas event menu.

-Modified server selection menu.

-Changed slots pictures with saved animals.

-Adjusted Points system that was not showing the points correctly

-Adjusted carcass time to 3min to avoid lag per tick

-Added Christmas event

-Increased server slot from 68 to 80

Animals

Meerkat



-Added Playable Pliers in the selection menu

Baby

Juv

SubAdult

Adult

Crocodile



-Crocodile sniffing system with vibration and pulsing in the water when any animal is swimming.

Hyena



-Added New Hyena skin new Animal

-Striped Hyena stages.

SubAdult

Adult

All of us from High Brazil Studio, wish all players, staff and partners a Merry Christmas,

that everyone have a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hannukah with much joy, prosperity, harmony and peace, we thank you all for growing together with you as a big family and have a new year with even more survival.

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.