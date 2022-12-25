 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 25 December 2022

Update 112.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10212936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Wild Friends we have made the adjustments to the TLVL2 map, to the casings, we have also added some new features andalteration to the server choice menu.

-Added Christmas event menu.
-Modified server selection menu.
-Changed slots pictures with saved animals.
-Adjusted Points system that was not showing the points correctly
-Adjusted carcass time to 3min to avoid lag per tick
-Added Christmas event
-Increased server slot from 68 to 80

Animals

Meerkat


-Added Playable Pliers in the selection menu
Baby
Juv
SubAdult
Adult

Crocodile


-Crocodile sniffing system with vibration and pulsing in the water when any animal is swimming.

Hyena


-Added New Hyena skin new Animal
-Striped Hyena stages.
SubAdult
Adult

All of us from High Brazil Studio, wish all players, staff and partners a Merry Christmas,
that everyone have a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hannukah with much joy, prosperity, harmony and peace, we thank you all for growing together with you as a big family and have a new year with even more survival.

For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

