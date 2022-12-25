0.6.9.6.5 Update

Happy Holidays Agents (✿◕‿◕)

Lots of you have purchased the game during this Steam sale, so welcome! This is a smol update with some very important bug fixes!

New Stuff

Added a button to the top right of the ez hack window that will scale its size.

Bubble drones now have a stay and roam command so they can hold a position for you.

Maintenance Hub have a new drain command that lowers enemy ego down to zero. This is a pretty niche thing right now but will be more useful in later missions.

Added a hacking resistance parameter. This extends the time it takes to be autohacked. Currently doesn't really matter but will be important in future updates.

Fixes

Fixed a BIG BUG where a dialogue encounter at the end of the "champion" mission was skipped if you talked to certain secret NPCs earlier in the game. This was due to a weird flag mislabel mistake on my end. This dialogue encounter has been reset for all players if you wanna go back and see it. If you finished the champion mission and things felt really weird and incomplete, you probably ran into this bug!

Fixed a bug where you could receive a pacifist reward without going pacifist if you completed a mission and then died on your way to the exit.

I found many weird bugs in the bubble drone AI when ordering it into a position with the [X] key so ordering has been disabled for this unit temporarily.

Shifter and Secret Stash computers now work with the ez hax interface

Currently working on a new standalone mission that imma try and have done next week. Big changes to level generation, lots of new ways for enemies to hack you are also in the works, along with a big new sidequest!

Thank you again to everyone who has kept up with the game and left a review :> I finally have a few days off for the holidays and imma spend it getting some serious dev work done (•̀ᴗ•́)و