<br/>
Today is the first major content update for The Classrooms!
There are now a total of 4 unpredictable procedural levels. The new levels are come with their own unique puzzles and 2 new and dangerous entities!
Find the codex entries to learn more about the entities so that you can survive them. And remember, in the Classrooms, entities can hear you scream.
Changes
- Added "The Bathrooms" level
- Added Entity 011
- Added "The Darkrooms" level
- Added Entity 608
- Revamped and Improved Dynamic Lighting
- New rooms, props, layouts, and other procedural additions in all levels
- Improved ambient audio, and other various audio improvements.
- Added flashlight batteries which can be collected and replaced
- Fixed various issues with culling (optimization)
- Added a dim camera running light
- Dynamic AI Improvements for Entity 216
- New Mechanics for Entity 216
- Fixed splash screen replays
- Improved Main Menu
- Dozens of various bug fixes.
- Electrical power system implemented
- Water system implemented
- Water physics interaction implemented
- Interact-able valve added
- New context voice-over added
- Certain entities can open doors
- AI navigation improved
- Improved physics collision
- Some doors can be ripped off of hinges
Changed files in this update