Merry Christmas! Here's some fixes.

You might have noticed a number of updates these past few days.
I've been fixing bugs and working on issues brought up by the community.
For everyone's sake, I chose not to spam patch notes twice a day for half a week.
Here's a list of what has been done since launch.
Bug fixes:
Fixed the platform bug mentioned in the first patch notes.
Fixed a bug linked to the secret colors, caused by the colors overlapping each other.
NPC moved on Beach Stage Level I to prevent a known gravity bug.
Fixed, at least I hope, a bug where both characters can move at the same time.
Cosmetic changes:
Changed a few background tiles in a hat level towards the end of the game.
Moved a few grass sprites and flower sprites.
Quality of life:
Secret skips added to Grass Level II & Grass Level III.
Added a screen after the joke splash screen that explains the controls for PC.
Reworked the collisions on several NPCs to be more forgiving.
Fixed a softlock on Grass Stage Level II.
Fixed a softlock where the player could run and fall off-screen on Grass Stage Level I.
If you are experiencing any bugs or issues, please let me know. I will do what I can to help.
Thank you everyone for continuing to support Beau & Bow!
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!
