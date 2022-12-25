 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beau & Bow update for 25 December 2022

Merry Christmas! Here's some fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 10212772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You might have noticed a number of updates these past few days.
I've been fixing bugs and working on issues brought up by the community.
For everyone's sake, I chose not to spam patch notes twice a day for half a week.
Here's a list of what has been done since launch.

Bug fixes:
Fixed the platform bug mentioned in the first patch notes.
Fixed a bug linked to the secret colors, caused by the colors overlapping each other.
NPC moved on Beach Stage Level I to prevent a known gravity bug.
Fixed, at least I hope, a bug where both characters can move at the same time.

Cosmetic changes:
Changed a few background tiles in a hat level towards the end of the game.
Moved a few grass sprites and flower sprites.

Quality of life:
Secret skips added to Grass Level II & Grass Level III.
Added a screen after the joke splash screen that explains the controls for PC.
Reworked the collisions on several NPCs to be more forgiving.
Fixed a softlock on Grass Stage Level II.
Fixed a softlock where the player could run and fall off-screen on Grass Stage Level I.

If you are experiencing any bugs or issues, please let me know. I will do what I can to help.

Thank you everyone for continuing to support Beau & Bow!

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2225291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link