Merry Christmas! Here's some fixes.

You might have noticed a number of updates these past few days.

I've been fixing bugs and working on issues brought up by the community.

For everyone's sake, I chose not to spam patch notes twice a day for half a week.

Here's a list of what has been done since launch.

Bug fixes:

Fixed the platform bug mentioned in the first patch notes.

Fixed a bug linked to the secret colors, caused by the colors overlapping each other.

NPC moved on Beach Stage Level I to prevent a known gravity bug.

Fixed, at least I hope, a bug where both characters can move at the same time.

Cosmetic changes:

Changed a few background tiles in a hat level towards the end of the game.

Moved a few grass sprites and flower sprites.

Quality of life:

Secret skips added to Grass Level II & Grass Level III.

Added a screen after the joke splash screen that explains the controls for PC.

Reworked the collisions on several NPCs to be more forgiving.

Fixed a softlock on Grass Stage Level II.

Fixed a softlock where the player could run and fall off-screen on Grass Stage Level I.

If you are experiencing any bugs or issues, please let me know. I will do what I can to help.

Thank you everyone for continuing to support Beau & Bow!

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!