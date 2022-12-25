Update #14 - Bug Fixes and Multiplayer Prerelease Invitation

Version 0.81.1 Release Notes

Merry Christmas, everyone!

According to our roadmap, I had planned to release our Winter content update in time for a Christmas event. As things turned out, I had so much feedback to catch up on after the release of Demon World that I was unable to make this deadline. Sometimes it's necessary to take a beat and fix those bugs.

Let me say just how much I appreciate the detailed feedback and support from your in-game reports, Discord messages and Steam discussions. This made all the difference in getting these issues fixed and I hope you enjoy a smoother experience.

The Winter update should be coming out in the next few weeks. In the meantime, I promised I had a special announcement to make before Christmas (aside from the gift of many bug fixes, of course)...

Multiplayer Prerelease Invitation - Round 1

At the request of our Discord community, I've decided to open up our internal multiplayer testing to a small cohort of players from our Steam community. Woah!!

Before you get too excited, please note this is not an "official" feature release. Per our roadmap above, the full multiplayer isn't due till spring. What I'm aiming for here is a small initial audience of active community members who are willing to accept the very early development phase of our multiplayer feature and help shape it directly. It'll be a step beyond the typical Steam Early Access, and I will be personally corresponding with players directly for feedback.

To keep these conversations meaningful and productive, I'll only be accepting a small group at first. For anyone interested, please head over to our Discord server where you can find the details on our #announcements channel.

Why not roll out multiplayer to the entire Early Access?

Simply put: When a game has multiplayer, players expect a large audience and judge it based on its multiplayer features. Releasing this feature en-masse opens us up to to reviews and critique for expectations I simply can't deliver on yet. The worst thing that can happen to a game is to release multiplayer too early because players might assume the game is "dead" - which creates a self-fulfilling prophecy where the game actually does "die". Rather, we are a fledgling seed with the potential to grow into something big. So, I won't release the multiplayer as an official feature until it's ready to meet the Steam community's expectations.

This multiplayer prerelease is my way of rewarding our active players and ensuring the future of this game and community for everyone in the Steam community. As we continue to progress, I'll keep you informed with additional opportunities to get involved.

I'll be taking tomorrow (Christmas) off to be with my family, and I'll be back on Monday to help start getting players setup in the multiplayer prerelease. Enjoy your holidays!

Release Notes

Here's everything fixed in v0.81.1. Keep an eye out for your Steam handle. I do my best to personally thank individuals who help contribute to improving the game with each update!

Fixed bug "BB" status that was lingering on the Birthday Boy (Thanks N.N.Q)

Fixed bug where player couldn't undo an action that resulted in their own defeat. (Thanks mr.kitty and BlackDragonMagic)

Fixed bug where Chilled Status was stacking its effect (but not reporting this on the status pane). Chilled no longer stacks. (Thanks mr.kitty)

where Chilled Status was stacking its effect (but not reporting this on the status pane). Chilled no longer stacks. (Thanks mr.kitty) Made it so that any unit that Inflicts Freeze now deals Ice Damage with their attack as well.

Fixed bug where Spell Damage bonus modifier was not applying on the text of certain cards until undoing an action. (The bonus was functional, but the card did not have the green numbers reflecting this) (Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed bug where Cat Caller lost her animal buff ability when triggered as an ambush encounter. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed bug where Ice Trap wasn't dealing Ice Damage. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed bug where Cat of Nine would appear to infinitely attack a vigil unit (ex: Samurai). This was the result of the cat reviving itself after each counter attack of the vigil unit and attacking again, but the parallel animation system wasn't waiting between each attack to show the revive. Thanks (Otherwise Occupied)

Fixed bug where flying units moving over other units might end their movement facing the wrong direction. (Thanks mr.kitty)

where flying units moving over other units might end their movement facing the wrong direction. (Thanks mr.kitty) Fixed the design of several maps in Harvest World that was resulting in enemies spawning in unreadable areas. Thanks to many players for reporting these occurrences.

Fixed bug where attempting to portal to the next world while Red Starlings were in the party could result in the party not teleporting correctly and the portal becoming missing upon game reload. (Thanks Thăm Ngàn, 余常乐, Frosty the Pyro, and Meeky)

Fixed bug where loading a game while Red Starlings were in party would show double the stat buff from the starlings on each member until the player enters a battle.

where loading a game while Red Starlings were in party would show double the stat buff from the starlings on each member until the player enters a battle. Fixed several typos/text in lore and prompts (Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed bug where chests on a treasure map adjacent to a shop could become tagged as belonging to the shopkeeper (Thanks Filthy Goon)

Fixed bug where player could attack items in a shop before exploring the shop map by extending the mist around shops to conceal these items.

Fixed bug Where rescuing a guardian in a battle encounter, then reviving it resulted in it being unable to have it join your party. Ex: "I tried to talk to Gargantuant. Clicking him caused that I attacked him. I'm not in battle though." (Thanks N.N.Q)

Fixed bug where entering a dungeon room ambush could result in the ambush prompt not triggering and the monsters remaining idle and not attacking. (Thanks Filthy Goon, Lone Sylvan, and many others)

Fixed bug where player received a "drawMovePathArrow" error when attempting to draw a path through a portal or staircase when other units blocked the path. This resulted in the movement path being broken and the engine being unable to complete the request due to the invalid path. (Thanks LoneLord and Sane Snake)

Fixed bug where units with Regeneration ability that had additional Regeneration status effect applied would trigger their regeneration twice, resulting in twice their "Regeneration" X instead of the cumulative stacked amount. Likewise, fixed a similar issue for units with natural Vulnerability and an additional Vulnerability effect applied.

Fixed bug where the Grease spell's Vulnerability to Fire effect was not functioning.

Fixed bug that would generate a #1009 error on soundManager::SoundRecord/resume() caused by the sound channel being overloaded while pausing/resuming the game. (Thanks to many)

Fixed bug where the procedural world generator could place the boss-key walled area around a farm map instead of a swamp map if Croakus is initially populated in the farm and then relocated to be placed in the swamp. (Thanks Nameless)

Fixed bug where hero could become trapped and unable to move if they ended a battle surrounded by firetraps. (Thanks JJinHEAVEN)

Fixed bug where portal of a boss defeated in the fire trap room could become unreachable if the boss is defeated in the middle of the firetraps due to the firetraps blocking pathing while exploring. The portal will no longer open on tiles that cannot be pathed. (Thanks corfaeitoic and cowapple81513)

Fixed bug that resulted in no portal opening when Nithsrot Gerr stole a Transfer Consciousness card and is then defeated while in the body of the new unit and likewise if Savage Transformation is stolen and he is defeated in bear form (Thanks N.N.Q)

Fixed bug where casting Savage Transformation and then Transfer Consciousness would result in your original summoner being lost and your soul being trapped in the body of the transferred unit forever.

Fixed bug where casting Transfer Consciousness and then retreating before the hero was defeated resulted in seeing two hero life bars above each unit.

Fixed bug where casting Transfer Consciousness while in a Fortune Teller animal form, then changing back into a summoner while your soul is in another unit and retreating or losing your original summoner in battle resulted in the original hero being lost.

Fixed bug where goblin party was dropping in then performing equipment spin animation instead of already being equipped.

Fixed bug where world could fail to load due to the game view transitioning faster than it takes to create the game engine.

Fixed bug where a large party of units could be truncated when exploring a narrow corridor exceeding 10 tiles in length. Note: A large party of units will still be truncated if entering an area with insufficient unexplored tiles to fit the entire party.

Fixed bug where units would "pop" into position when transitioning into new maps instead of completing their movement animation for a more seamless transition.

Fixed bug where keys and lore would not show on the map when having last moused over an area of interest (such as a campsite or stair case). (Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed bug where retreating from a battle and then immediately opening the map freezes the character movement until restarting the game. (Thanks Nameless and ¯_(ツ)_/¯)

Fixed bug where a procedurally generated river cut through a map and bull-dozed the crate containing the lore that was supposed to be hidden on that map. (Thanks Otherwise Occupied)

Fixed bug where silver key is missing in Harvest World because the swamp island treasure map was not flagged as requiring a key even though it had a locked treasure chest. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed bug where lore spawned in the secret dungeon stair map but could not be retrieved because the map did not contain a destructible object in which the lore could be obtained from. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed bug with the Discard for Mana ability where player can discard two cards to gain +1 mana. In the last build, I extended this ability so that it could be used more than once per turn, but I did not account for resetting the cards discarded flag. This caused an issue where any cards discarded after the first (including when a summoned unit was defeated) would generate 1 mana. This has been fixed so that you have to discard 2 cards for each 1 mana during a single turn as intended.

Fixed bug where the Demon Lord was regenerating life when demons were defeated instead of losing life points/health as intended. This was because the status effect storing his modifier was set to remove and replace instead of keep but modify existing.

Fixed bug where guardians in a standard 3 hero party could become lost when entering a prompted fate encounter (such as Dinner A-Fowl or the Catch of the Day) from an area outside the maps playable bounds that resulted in the Summoner needing to move onto the field. (Thanks Meeky and zac_s_d)

