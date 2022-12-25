 Skip to content

Amazing Frog ? V3 update for 25 December 2022

Amazing Frog? Holiday Fiasco

Share · View all patches · Build 10212687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Holidays are being threatened. It's a complete fiasco...embrace the chaos!

Suspiciously festive fiends have taken all the presents. Solution? Go Kick this Holiday season back into shape.

.. with your foot.

Your right foot ... that's the one you kick with.

yeah... a maybe a golf club

Just a bit of experimental kicking fun for V3 now that we have begun to integrated combat into the Amazing Frog? System. Also its becoming kind of a tradition to put an update out on Xmas day, let's see if we can do new year as well.
Happy Holidays!

