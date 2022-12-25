Cosmos Update 2.2.1 - Cursed Galaxy

The local star system has fallen to a deadly curse, cosmic echos are spreading curses faster than we can cleanse them... You need to find the Cursed Rift Singularity and finish the job

NEW TO COSMOS

Added new rift difficulty in which Cosmic echos

Added 8 new Artifacts in the Artifact Cashe #4

Added 15 new Curses and 7 new Boons, These are optionally given by interacting with a shrine. Shrines spawn around the rift once it is opened and also when the Intergalactic Merchant arrives.

Added Co-pilot level to the selection screen to show what level you have while switching between co-pilots

Added the ability to rotate the starship when viewing in the starship hanger

Added new quests for players who have not completed the tutorial or void realm rifts

Collection menu has been redesigned to match the new artifacts, Boons and Curses.

Empty Augment slots have unnecessary information removed to save screen space

Added a compendium that will be updated with every new update, It helps new players understand mechanics, explains lore and reasoning with some unique elements for how to optimise cosmic echo killing!

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with The Singularity attacking while in their idle healing state

Fixed an Issue with the Third Times the Charm augment not showing the UI visualiser when equipped

Fixed Issues with the Images for rifts not showing up when hovering rifts

Fixed Text wording error with the faster chambering augment

Adjusted Augment "Faster Chambering" was 100% bonus attack speed >> 50" bonus attack speed.

Fixed multiple collision issues with boss hit collisions, player extended collisions and boss projectiles that was causing unfair disadvantages

HOTFIXES

FIXED PROGRESSION ISSUE WITH COMPLETING ACTIVATING THE CLOSE RIFT PORTAL

FIXED AN ISSUE THAT PREVENTED THE PLAYER FROM ACTIVATING THE GOLDEN RIFT USING THE INTERACTION KEY

Make sure to check out the Compendium in the collection menu...

