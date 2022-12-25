Eav 19.6 is live!

Eav 19.6 is here Mortals, introducing Act 3's first chapter, new features, bug fixes, and QoL changes.

New Chapter XIII, prep thyself Mortal, for the caverns will test your resolve in the introduction to the final Act. I hope you enjoyed your time on the surface, because we are now venturing into the Heart of Evil.

New Rag-doll Deaths, the first iteration of rag-dolls has finally arrived. After much chatter about them in previous updates, I have finally got around to rigging up each of the demons. Though not perfect, this first pass on it really adds to the feel of combat and will be returned to in the future. To prevent body pileups in doorways or tight space, I have added a short cool down before colliders disable on corpses.

Reworked Blood Splatters, slaying hordes feels better than ever with the newly implemented blood mechanics. Blood will now behave more like a liquid, squirting onto surfaces in real time when demons are shot or hit. Though a bit exaggerated, its all for fun.

Explosive Behavior, will now affect destructible environmental props. It was a bit odd a grenade couldn't break a wooden barricade.

Battery ON Toggle, an always on option for your flashlight's battery bar has been added to the options menu. I have also doubled the recharge rate of the flashlight's battery to keep game play moving forward.

Enjoy painting the halls red this Christmas with 19.6! Much of 2022's Q4 was spent drafting level concepts for Act 3 and revisiting many of the older systems to see what can be improved. I am carefully trying to balance all areas of development so if updates seem to stop suddenly, do not lose hope! I am still very actively working on OM6N so that it can see it's release sometime in 2023. Some development cycles may take a bit longer than others, I plan to keep posting regular updates monthly for much of next year.

As for now, I hope you Mortals enjoy the new additions and changes, good luck out there, and Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!